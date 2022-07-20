Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Anthony Wideman, 28, of Louisville, first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

William A. Morton, 51, of Frankfort, trafficking in marijuana (more than 5 pounds), first offense, a Class C felony.

Chyralle Rittcher Rowan, 32, of Louisville, theft of identity of another without consent, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), first offense, and tampering with physical evidence, all Class D felonies; second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

