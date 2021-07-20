The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:
• Joshua Snider, 32, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Matthew Presley, 32, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Christopher Perkins, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Patrick Lee Butts, 32, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; first-degree driving on a DUI-suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; failure to surrender revoked operators license, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to illuminate head lamps and improper equipment, both violations.
• Ashley Raymond, 40, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies.
• Johnathon Cox, 40, of Frankfort, engaging in organized crime, a Class B felony; theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000) and receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), all Class D felonies; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Troy Senn, 49, of Frankfort, engaging in organized crime, a Class B felony; receiving stolen property (less than $10,000); and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jamie Hendershot, 30, of Frankfort, engaging in organized crime, a Class B felony, and theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000) and receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), both Class D felonies.
• Chris Hellard, 36, of Frankfort, engaging in organized crime and first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, both Class B felonies.
• Cecil Mohr, 37, of Frankfort, engaging in organized crime, a Class B felony, and three counts of theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.
• James Harrod, 38, of Frankfort, engaging in organized crime, a Class B felony, and receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), a Class D felony.
• Alyssa Bruce, 30, of Frankfort, engaging in organized crime, a Class B felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Dakota S. Farler, 26, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
• William Tyler Schell, 21, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first offense, and first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, all Class B felonies; and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.
• Kaylie Freeman, 19, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony; third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, both Class B misdemeanors.
• Dustin Hudson, 35, of Frankfort, second-degree assault, a Class C felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Joseph Walker, 41, of Frankfort, tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; no operators license, a Class B misdemeanor; and disregarding a stop sign, a violation.
• David Ray Wideman, 27, of Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, second or greater offense, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, second offense, and failure of transferee of a vehicle to promptly apply for new title/registration, all Class A misdemeanors; and no/expired registration plates and no registration receipt, both violations.
• Bailey A. Brewer, 28, of Frankfort, first-degree stalking, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Darion Adams, 18, of Louisville, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units hallucinogen), first offense, a Class D felony, and trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Kelley C. Johnson, 34, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor; menacing, a Class B misdemeanor; and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation.
• Jeffrey A. Wheat, 21, of Versailles, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), second or greater offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second or greater offense, all Class B felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), both Class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and rear license not illuminated, a violation.
• Angela Masterson, 42, of Stamping Ground, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, fourth or greater offense, a Class D felony, and driving on a DUI-suspended license, first offense, and second-degree criminal mischief, both Class A misdemeanors.
• John Self, 42, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (more than $10,000), a Class C felony.
• Dallas N. Scrogham, 31, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and disregarding a stop sign, a violation.
• James Spence, 24, of Frankfort, first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor; menacing, a Class B misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
