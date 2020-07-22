Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

• Justin Dillon Waford, 28, of Morehead, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class B felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of prescription controlled substance not in proper container, a Class B misdemeanor.

Jessica Bever, 46, of Frankfort, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.

John Self, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.

Louis Hall, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence, Class D felonies; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Alrenzo Williams, 30, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property over $10,000, a Class C felony.

• Martynez Kenneth Oden, 24, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony.

• Jeremy Scott Houghlin, 34, of Louisville, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, Class D felonies; second-degree fleeing or evading police and possession of burglary tools, Class A misdemeanors; third-degree criminal trespassing, a violation; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Jeremy Scott Houghlin, 34, of Louisville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; trafficking in a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Ryan Rogers, 28, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking (over $500 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony; two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and five counts of theft by unlawful taking under $500, Class A misdemeanors; and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

Corey Estes, 22, of Frankfort, first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence and fourth-degree assault (child abuse), Class A misdemeanors.

• Robin A. Worthington, 50, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanors.

Amanda L. Adams, 34, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

