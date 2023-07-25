Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Jaynie M. Dreadin, 34, no hometown given, first-degree criminal attempt assault (police officer), a Class C felony; theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer), both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree assault (police officer, communicable bodily fluid), resisting arrest and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), all Class A misdemeanors; and third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

