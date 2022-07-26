Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Rachelle Foley, 37, of Versailles, fraudulent use of a credit card ($10,000 or more), a Class C felony.

