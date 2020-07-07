Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

James Jackson

James Jackson

James Jackson, 30, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second or greater offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, both Class B felonies; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 20 dosage units Xanax), second or greater offense, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Sonya Lynch, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second or greater offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, both Class B felonies; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 20 dosage units Xanax), second or greater offense, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Mark K. Girkey, 59, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, a Class C felony, and first-degree enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies.

Dustin L. Chilton, 29, of Frankfort, second-degree robbery, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; and possession for sale of a simulated controlled substance, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.

Joseph P. Oliver, 35, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony.

Cameron D. Burke, 18, of Frankfort, third-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units Xanax), first offense, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies.

Elijah Bell, 19, of Frankfort, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies.

Cecil Allen Martin, 43, of Versailles, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first offense, and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors; disregarding a traffic control device, a violation; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Cathy Sparks, 46, of Frankfort, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and third-degree criminal trespassing, a violation.

David A. Brumback, 31, of Frankfort, third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Brian Patterson, 36, of Frankfort, third-degree burglary, a Class D felony.

• Tony D. Christy, 45, of Boonieville, first-degree stalking, a Class D felony.

• Amy Hollon, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

David Jackson, 45, of Frankfort, first-degree cruelty to animals (dog fighting), a Class D felony.

Karen Echols, 45, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription