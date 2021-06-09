Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury recently:

Muhawe Tabaresha, 29, of Lexington, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, fourth or greater offense, two counts of third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment on a police officer or probation officer, both Class D felonies; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license and failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation, both Class B misdemeanors; and speeding 25 mph over limit, a violation.

Richard Tracy, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony, and public intoxication (controlled substance, excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.

Tashawn Robinson, 21, of Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Rosta Russell, 27, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, a Class A misdemeanor; and third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

Jeremy J. Rutherford, 30, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

James Patrick Burke, 51, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Nathan Thomas Quire, 43, of Frankfort,  first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Percocet), second offense, both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Jeffrey A. Wynn, 49, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

Woodrow T. Gaines, 51, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking (auto, $10,000 or more but less than $1 million), a Class C felony; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), a Class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a violation.

• Bailey A. Brewer, 28, of Frankfort, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), third or greater offense in five years, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Michael Cole, 42, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• James Sidney, 39, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; third-degree terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor; and third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

Franklin Roy Layton, 48, of Lexington, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, and three counts of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, both Class C felonies; enhanced possession of marijuana, two counts of third-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (Xanax and suboxone), enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all Class D felonies; no registration receipt and no/expired registration plates, both violations; and six counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Toni Combs, 29, of McKee, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; enhanced possession of marijuana, two counts of third-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (Xanax and suboxone), enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of identity of another without consent, all Class D felonies.

Pete J. Alimonos, 56, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

• Brian Foster Sapp, 33, of Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Michael A. Walker, 39, of Waddy, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.

Travis Hanson, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, all Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Andre Rogers, 27, of Indianapolis, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (more than five pounds), first offense, a Class B felony; first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (opium), first offense, a Class C felony; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, and license to be in possession, both Class B misdemeanors; and disregarding a stop sign, failure to wear seat belts and improper display of registration plates, all violations.

Kevin M. Sangster, 23, of Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief, both Class D felonies; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

