Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Michael J. Watkins, 49, of Frankfort, third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, all Class A misdemeanors; and third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription