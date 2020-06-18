The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury Tuesday:

• Dylan S. Brown, 20, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking over $500, a Class D felony.

• Cliffton Hampe, 36, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), Class D felonies; driving under the influence (second offense), a Class A misdemeanor; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to maintain required insurance, Class B misdemeanors.

• Joshua Douglas, 22, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property over $10,000, a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Robert Wiley, 52, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property over $10,000, a Class C felony; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor; operating on a suspended operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Aaron Franklin Borden, 25, of Frankfort, first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felonies.

Leo Hammons Jr., 48, of Brumley, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Michael Ricolee Cole, 41, of Frankfort, second-degree escape, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

