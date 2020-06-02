The following indictments were also returned by the Franklin County grand jury Tuesday.
• Yesenia M. Pantoja, 26, of Georgetown, first-degree escape, a Class C felony; three counts of third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree fleeing or evading police, Class D felonies; fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor; second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and alcohol intoxication, a violation.
• Jonathan T. Dooley, 21, of Louisville, enhanced trafficking in marijuana between 8 ounces and 5 pounds, a Class C felony; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, Class B misdemeanors; and and failure to or improper signal, a violation.
• Andrew S. Turner, 32, of Stamping Ground, second-degree assault, a Class C felony.
• Christopher R. McDonald, 50, of Frankfort, enhanced trafficking in marijuana eight ounces to five pounds and enhanced cultivation of marijuana more than five plants, Class C felonies; and delivering or manufacturing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Dawn R. McDonald, 42, of Frankfort, enhanced possession of marijuana and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, Class D felonies.
• Nathan Lumpkins, 21, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor; second-degree persistent felony offender.
• John Steigelman, 56, of Farmington, New Mexico, theft by unlawful taking (auto more than $10,000), a Class C felony.
• Loretta Decker, 41, of Frankfort, second-degree assault, a Class C felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Kendrick Bixler, 19, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; third-degree terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor; second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Dylan Brown, 20, of Frankfort, five counts of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, Class D felonies.
