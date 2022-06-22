Courthouse 2

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Ricky L. Glass Jr., 25, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.

• Jeffery T. Burrell, 43, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Xavier K. Floyd, 32, of Lexington, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first offense, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, all Class C felonies; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, second or greater offense, all Class A misdemeanors; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; no/expired registration plates, a violation, and four counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Katherine Nicole Duncil, 30, of Nicholasville, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class C felony.

Shane E. Abbott, 38, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and public intoxication (controlled substance excludes alcohol), both Class B misdemeanors.

Ashley N. Lewis, 27, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Bonnie Frederick Payton-Sewell, 29, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors.

Xarian Alexander Russell, 25, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, second-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than dosage units hallucinogen), first offense, both Class C felonies; enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, third-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units suboxone), first offense, enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and obscuring the identity of a machine (more than $500 but less than $10,000 in value), all Class D felonies; and endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

Hallie Dale Smith, 22, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, second-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than dosage units hallucinogen), first offense, both Class C felonies; enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, third-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units suboxone), first offense, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, all Class D felonies; and endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

