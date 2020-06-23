Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Elesius M. Robinson, 49, of Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony, and first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.

Michael Ricolee Cole, 41, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Samantha M. Charlton, 32, of Frankfort, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft of identity of another without consent, Class D felonies.

Belinda Christian, 26, of Morehead, second-degree robbery, a Class C felony; driving on a suspended operator’s license (Christian), a Class B misdemeanor; and display of illegal or altered registration plate, a violation.

Mark Holbert, 23, of Frankfort, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic drugs, Class A misdemeanors, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Briana McClease, 20, of Frankfort, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic drugs, Class A misdemeanors.

• Christopher Allen Whitis, 39, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors; driving under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor; and inadequate silencer or muffler and no or expired registration receipt, violations.

Isaac Randell Barnett, 58, of Mount Sterling, third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Gary W. Hammond, 39, of Louisville, two counts of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, a Class C felony; theft by unlawful taking over $500, a Class D felony; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Michael V. Orso, 27, of Dunbar, West Virginia, two counts of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, a Class C felony, and theft by unlawful taking over $500, a Class D felony.

Matthew Charles Colston, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence, Class D felonies, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Cynthia Lyle White, 38, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband, Class D felonies.

Kristie Lorraine Kincaid, 37, no address listed, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband, Class D felonies.

• Stephan P. Liponi, 31, of Stanford, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony.

• Amy Hollon, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony.

