The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Paul Curtis Hogan, 42, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), first offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies.

Renea Lynn Jackson, 33, of Frankfort, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Raynesher R. Paire, 26, of Frankfort, first-degree assault (domestic violence), a Class B felony.

Jesus Rodriguez, 31, of Frankfort, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class C felony.

Joseph V. Mayberry, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree strangulation and second-degree assault (domestic violence), both Class C felonies, and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Devon Gross, 22, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony; resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), both Class B misdemeanors; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Tracy A. Kellar, 57, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking (more than $10,000 but less than $1 million), a Class C felony.

Matthew E. Estes, 34, of Frankfort, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 5 pounds), first offense, a Class B felony.

Tracy Carol Sanders, 46, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Benjamin T. Cox, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second or greater offense, a Class A felony; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

