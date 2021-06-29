The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:
• John Michael Hamilton, 43, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony.
• Crystal Marie Blythe, 30, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony.
• Dakota Michelle Nichols, 25, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class C felony.
• Derrick Grant Harvey, 53, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), second offense, a Class B felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Kyle J. Robinson, 23, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Logan Tanner Burke, 27, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to or improper signal and improper turning, both violations.
• Robert Coubert, 56, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Devonte D. Evans, 28, of Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony.
• Justin Barnes, 33, of Frankfort, theft by failure to make required disposition of property (more than $500), a Class D felony.
• Michael Ball, 46, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.
• Kaitlin Eileen Jordan, 28, of Fairdale, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class B felony; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (10 or more dosage units, drug unspecified) and enhanced trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds), first offense, both Class C felonies; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; no registration receipt, no/expired registration plates and speeding 25 mph over limit, all violations; and four counts first-degree persistent felony offender.
• David W. Fultz, 23, of Louisville, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class B felony; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (10 or more dosage units, drug unspecified) and enhanced trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds), first offense, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, all Class C felonies; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and four counts first-degree persistent felony offender.
• James R. Florence, 53, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second or greater offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (10 or more dosage units oxycodone), both Class B felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Joshua Tate, 38, of Frankfort, first-degree burglary, a Class B felony.
• Corey Jacobs, 22, of Frankfort, first-degree criminal attempt assault (domestic violence), a Class C felony, and violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Chad Weaver, 38, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Dewayne I. Maupin, 44, of Frankfort, first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor.
• Bryan Scott Purvis, 48, of Frankfort, fraudulent use of a credit card (less than $10,000) and theft of identity of another without consent, both Class D felonies, and theft of property mislaid or deliver by mistake, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Sarah Schultze, 52, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation.
• Keith Earl Kates, 51, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer), both Class D felonies; resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle, a violation.
• Destiny C. Ritchie, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony.
• Mark Anthony Connolly III, 28, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), second offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Emily Skylar Wood, 25, of Frankfort, third-degree assault (inmate assault on corrections officer), a Class D felony.
• Zackary Isiah Yeary, 22, of West Liberty, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony.
• Jennifer A. Warford, 45, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), first offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies.
