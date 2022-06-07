Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Thomas V. Wunderlich, 32, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Gregory Mason Tackett, 27, of Frankfort, first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; and third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

Jesse G. Zeitz, 45, of Owenton, second-degree assault, a Class C felony; leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, a Class A misdemeanor; and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.

Christopher T. Dempsey, 33, of Frankfort, first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor.

Stephanie Jo Eastman, 47, of Frankfort, third-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of burglary tools, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), all Class A misdemeanors; and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.

