The following indictments were also returned by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury Tuesday:
• Timothy Scott Arvin, 44, of Frankfort, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and first-degree disorderly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Jacob West, 26, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property under $10,000 and third-degree burglary, Class D felonies, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Tyler T. Smith, 28, of Bowling Green, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.
• Devan S. Wiggins, 23, of Garden City, Michigan, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.
• Charles Robertson, 56, of Frankfort, driving under the influence fourth or greater offense, a Class D felony; driving on a DUI-suspended operator’s license, a Class A misdemeanor; and no rearview mirror, a violation.
• Ronald Dale Seaborn, 33, of Frankfort, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, Class D felonies; and two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors.
• Chad T. Weaver, 37, of Midway, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; second-degree fleeing or evading police, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree terroristic threatening, Class A misdemeanors; improper display of registration plate, a violation; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jessica P. Bryant, 36, of Louisville, theft by deception under $10,000 and five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, Class D felonies, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
