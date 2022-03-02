Courthouse 2

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Dennis Jent, 43, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Shari Morse, 45, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to wear seatbelts, a violation.

Freeman V. Denny, 22, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Tara Bowman, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony.

Mannie Berry, 43, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Kenneth Lee Spencer, 50, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies.

Theodric Allen, 51, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), third or greater offense, a Class D felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to or improper signal, a violation.

Randy Scott Vanguilder, 52, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

William A. Just, 32, of Shelbyville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, both Class A misdemeanors.

Steven Bowman, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Michael P. Presley, 43, of Frankfort, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.

Preston Bowman, 58, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; and rear license not illuminated and failure to or improper signal, both violations.

Shayne Smith, 42, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony.

Ethan E. Bolin, 32, of Frankfort, third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer and first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), both Class D felonies; and resisting arrest and criminal attempt disarming a peace officer, both Class A misdemeanors.

Gloria Rivera, 52, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.

Timothy Sutherland, 49, of Frankfort, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Joshua Stigers, 27, of Frankfort, first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, no visible injury), both Class A misdemeanors; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Steven Thomas, 51, of Louisville, four counts of willfully filing or making false tax returns or failure to pay tax, a Class D felony.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription