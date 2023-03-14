Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Aaliyah Renae Jacobs, 22, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to or improper signal and disregarding a stop sign, both violations.

