The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Matthew Peyton, 26, of Frankfort, two counts of third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer), a Class D felony; resisting arrest and third-degree terroristic threatening, both Class A misdemeanors; and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

