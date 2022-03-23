The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:
• Lee B. Rarden, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Kimerion Keronn Craddock, 18, of Louisville, first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class C felony.
• Myiesha Mayes, 26, of Nashville, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.
• Preston S. Bowman, 58, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Ashley Nicole Holbert, 32, of Frankfort, enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and no/expired registration plates, a violation.
• Robert G. Fletcher, 58, no hometown given, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Phillip E. Sanders, 40, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.
• Tyler Scott Vessels, 31, of Louisville, receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; third-degree criminal trespassing, a violation; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Robert Cardwell, 37, of Frankfort, enhanced first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second or greater offense, both Class A felonies; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and four counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Ashley Raymond, 41, of Frankfort, second-degree robbery, a Class C felony; driving on a DUI-suspended license, first offense (aggravator), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (0.08 aggravator), second offense, and operating a motor vehicle/motorcycle functioning without an ignition interlock device, all Class A misdemeanors; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, a violation.
• Jerry D. Smith, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Timothy N. Schell, 64, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.
• William A. Just, 32, of Shelbyville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order (EPO/DVO) and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Bryant Clay, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Cade J. Woods, 38, of Frankfort, second-degree assault (domestic violence), a Class C felony; first-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree wanton endangerment, both Class D felonies; menacing, a Class B misdemeanor; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Dale J. Spinks, 36, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; careless driving, a violation; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Amanda Wilson, 35, of Liberty, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony.
• Candace Faye Abner, 37, of Pleasureville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony.
• Brandon Manley, 31, of Frankfort, knowingly exploiting an adult over $300, a Class C felony.
• Dustin Cox, 19, of Louisville, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses), a violation.
• Darius Phillipe Murff, 31, of Louisville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class C felony.
• Dante S. Morris, 34, of Frankfort, enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units oxycodone), second or greater offense, a Class A felony; enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, enhanced second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units ecstasy), second or greater offense, and enhanced trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds), second or greater offense, all Class B felonies; enhanced second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units hallucinogen), second offense, and two counts of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, both Class C felonies; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, enhanced third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 20 but less than 120 dosage units Xanax), first offense, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, all Class D felonies.
• William Falconberry, 49, of Mt. Vernon, three counts of theft by unlawful taking (more than $10,000 but less than $1 million), a Class C felony; first-degree criminal mischief and three counts of third-degree burglary, both Class D felonies; possession of burglary tools, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license and failure to notify address change to department of transportation, both Class B misdemeanors; and third-degree criminal trespassing, a violation.
• Bennie Hume, 57, of Danville, three counts of theft by unlawful taking (more than $10,000 but less than $1 million), a Class C felony; first-degree criminal mischief and three counts of third-degree burglary, both Class D felonies; and seven counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.