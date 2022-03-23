Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Lee B. Rarden, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Kimerion Keronn Craddock, 18, of Louisville, first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class C felony.

Myiesha Mayes, 26, of Nashville, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

Preston S. Bowman, 58, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Ashley Nicole Holbert, 32, of Frankfort, enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and no/expired registration plates, a violation.

Robert G. Fletcher, 58, no hometown given, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Phillip E. Sanders, 40, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Tyler Scott Vessels, 31, of Louisville, receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; third-degree criminal trespassing, a violation; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Robert Cardwell, 37, of Frankfort, enhanced first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second or greater offense, both Class A felonies; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and four counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Ashley Raymond, 41, of Frankfort, second-degree robbery, a Class C felony; driving on a DUI-suspended license, first offense (aggravator), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (0.08 aggravator), second offense, and operating a motor vehicle/motorcycle functioning without an ignition interlock device, all Class A misdemeanors; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, a violation.

Jerry D. Smith, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Timothy N. Schell, 64, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

William A. Just, 32, of Shelbyville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order (EPO/DVO) and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Bryant Clay, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Cade J. Woods, 38, of Frankfort, second-degree assault (domestic violence), a Class C felony; first-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree wanton endangerment, both Class D felonies; menacing, a Class B misdemeanor; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Dale J. Spinks, 36, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; careless driving, a violation; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Amanda Wilson, 35, of Liberty, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony.

Candace Faye Abner, 37, of Pleasureville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony.

Brandon Manley, 31, of Frankfort, knowingly exploiting an adult over $300, a Class C felony.

Dustin Cox, 19, of Louisville, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses), a violation.

Darius Phillipe Murff, 31, of Louisville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class C felony.

Dante S. Morris, 34, of Frankfort, enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units oxycodone), second or greater offense, a Class A felony; enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, enhanced second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units ecstasy), second or greater offense, and enhanced trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds), second or greater offense, all Class B felonies; enhanced second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units hallucinogen), second offense, and two counts of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, both Class C felonies; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, enhanced third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 20 but less than 120 dosage units Xanax), first offense, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, all Class D felonies.

William Falconberry, 49, of Mt. Vernon, three counts of theft by unlawful taking (more than $10,000 but less than $1 million), a Class C felony; first-degree criminal mischief and three counts of third-degree burglary, both Class D felonies; possession of burglary tools, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license and failure to notify address change to department of transportation, both Class B misdemeanors; and third-degree criminal trespassing, a violation.

Bennie Hume, 57, of Danville, three counts of theft by unlawful taking (more than $10,000 but less than $1 million), a Class C felony; first-degree criminal mischief and three counts of third-degree burglary, both Class D felonies; and seven counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription