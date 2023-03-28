Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Armon T. White, 35, of Frankfort, enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, and enhanced trafficking in marijuana (more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds), first offense, both Class C felonies, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.

