The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

William B. Jackson, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree sodomy (victim under 12 years old), first-degree rape (victim under 12 years old) and incest (victim under 12 years old), all Class A felonies.

Troy Perkins, 56, of Summersville, four counts of willfully filing or making false tax returns or failure to pay tax, a Class D felony.

James R. Houghlin, 42, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.

Amanda Jo Morris, 28, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Jamel L. Farr, 22, of Louisville, theft by unlawful taking (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

Bailey Massey, 22, of Elizabethtown, theft by unlawful taking (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

