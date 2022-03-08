Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Kristina Hamilton, 26, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Gary Lee Armstrong, 53, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and theft of identity of another without consent, both Class D felonies, and first-degree criminal trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor.

Darahjo Thrasher, 25, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), first offense, both Class D felonies; third-degree possession of a controlled substance (tramadol) and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.

Douglas Martin, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, a Class A misdemeanor; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

William H. Jackson, 53, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units hydrocodone), second or greater offense, a Class B felony; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units clonazepam), second or greater offense, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 20 dosage units Xanax), second or greater offense, and trafficking in a legend drug (sildenafil citrate), second or greater offense, all Class D felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Rhett Simmons, 59, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Camden D. Bell, 33, of Frankfort, murder (domestic violence), a capital offense and Class A felony; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

