A Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury returned the following indictments Tuesday:
• Justin Barnes, 32, of Frankfort, theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500, a Class D felony.
• Bobby G. Heightchew, 52, and Carol A. Cox, 52, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), a Class B felony; enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class C felony; and second-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies.
• John W. Cox, 39, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Alice Bixler, 20, no address given, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor
• Hope Durr, 35, of Lawrenceburg, four counts of theft of mail matter, a Class D felony.
• John Ralph Barber, 36, of Lawrenceburg, four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.
• Mark A. Holbert Jr., receiving stolen property under $10,000, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jason Corde Smith, 48, no address given, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband, Class D felonies.
