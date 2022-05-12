Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Lee B. Rarden, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Jessica L. Meagher, 32, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

Brandon Purvis, 33, of Frankfort, first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Bryan Christopher Mays, 29, of Elizabeth, Indiana, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.

Janna Casey, 27, of Frankfort, five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.

Jazzmyn N. Newton, 24, of Frankfort, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief, all Class D felonies.

Sebastian Kincaid, 25, of Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; receiving stolen property (firearm) and theft by unlawful taking contents from a vehicle (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), both Class D felonies; third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription