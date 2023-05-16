Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Su-gary S. Hosley, 25, of Frankfort, five counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first offense, and theft by unlawful taking (more than $10,000 but less than $1 million), all Class C felonies, and six counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

