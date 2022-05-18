Courthouse 2

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Chase Redmond Conder, 24, of Midway, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony.

Michael Ricolee Cole, 43, of Frankfort, first-degree bail jumping, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Rebecca Denise Vanwinkle, first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, both Class D felonies.

Christina M. Bryant, 29, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, both Class D felonies; third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, possession of marijuana and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, all Class B misdemeanors; and speeding (16 mph over limit) and following another vehicle too closely, both violations.

Brittany Clark Smith, 39, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), a Class D felony; menacing, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a violation.

Angelica Galindo, 24, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), first offense, first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, all Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Gabriell O. Udman, 27, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.

Aliyah Barton, 24, of Midway, theft by unlawful taking (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

Wade Scott Jennings, 27, of Frankfort, second-degree assault, a Class C felony.

Ethan Eugene Bolin, 32, of Frankfort, second-degree assault, a Class C felony.

