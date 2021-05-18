Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury this week:

John E. Griffin, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, both Class C felonies; first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

David McQueen III, 28, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; theft by unlawful taking (auto — $10,000 or more but less than $1 million) and theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more but less than $1 million), both Class C felonies; four counts of receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony; and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Austin William Brown, 24, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and rear license not illuminated and disregarding a stop sign, violations.

Rhonda Adams, 53, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and tampering with physical evidence, all Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree criminal trespassing, both Class A misdemeanors; and public intoxication (controlled substance — excludes alcohol) and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors.

Charles K. Ballinger, 56, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl), first offense, both Class D felonies, and two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax and Tramadol) and possession of a controlled substance, all Class A misdemeanors.

Jack T. Collinge, 27, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

Whitney J. Pate, 38, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl), second offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication (controlled substance — excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.

Adam Seay, 28, of Frankfort, first-degree stalking, a Class D felony; third-degree terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor; and harassing communications, a Class B misdemeanor.

