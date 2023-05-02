Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Kenneth Otis Hinton, 42, of Lexington, two counts of willfully filing or making false tax returns or failure to pay tax, a Class D felony.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription