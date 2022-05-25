Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Daniel Redmon, 50, of Frankfort, theft by failure to make required disposition of property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

• William A. Just, 32, of Shelbyville, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order (EPO/DVO), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and second-degree criminal mischief, all Class A misdemeanors.

Belinda K. Christian, 28, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, a Class D felony.

• Ronald Stevens, 52, of Frankfort, theft of identity of another without consent and first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), both Class D felonies; second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

David R. Wilder, 48, of Frankfort, second-degree assault, a Class C felony; third-degree assault (inmate assault on corrections officer), a Class D felony; resisting arrest, third-degree assault (on a police officer with communicable bodily fluid) and third-degree terroristic threatening, all Class A misdemeanors; and menacing and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors.

• David Allberry, 39, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony, and third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription