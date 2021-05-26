Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury this week:

Michael McKenzie McIntyre, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Tara Bowman, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Cameron Bowen, 20, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony.

Anthony Davis, 39, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), both Class D felonies; driving on a DUI-suspended license, second offense, a Class A misdemeanor; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and no/expired registration plates, no motorcycle operators license and failure to comply with helmet law over 21 years of age, all violations.

• Donovan M. Newton, 45, of Frankfort, two counts of third-degree assault on police officer or probation officer, a Class D felony; two counts of resisting arrest and third-degree terroristic threatening, both Class A misdemeanors; second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and public intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation.

Mehlia Faith Shramm, 19, of Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony.

Shane M. Sams, 26, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), both Class A misdemeanors; and careless driving, a violation.

Preston Lee Haney, 30, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), second or greater offense, a Class D felony; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 20 but less than 120 dosage units of Xanax), first offense, a Class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a violation; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Edward Gravely, 39, of Frankfort, murder, a capital offense and Class A felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

