The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Jamarr Keith Leonard, 42, of Frankfort, first-degree assault, a Class B felony; first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

