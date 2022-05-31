Courthouse 2

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Leshaun D. Manica, 38, of Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• John Evans, 45, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and no/expired registration plates, a violation.

• Diana Smith, 36, of Frankfort, two counts of false statement/misrepresent to receive benefits over $100, a Class D felony.

• Devon Faye Lynn Purvis, 32, of Frankfort, three counts of false statement/misrepresent to receive benefits over $100, a Class D felony.

• Robert A. Hollon, 43, of Frankfort, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Amy Clay Hollon, 37, of Frankfort, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.

• Anthony D. Hill, 31, of Frankfort, second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, and fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription