The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury this week:

Travis Cox, 44, of Frankfort, first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor; menacing, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Donnie Campbell, 53, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Derrick Harvey, 53, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first offense, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, and no operator’s/moped license, all Class B misdemeanors; and no/expired registration plates and no registration receipt, both violations.

Kenny Dejuan Bledsoe, 47, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), second offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies.

William Blanton, 24, of Lexington, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies, and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 20 but less than 120 dosage units Xanax), first offense, a Class A misdemeanor.

Tara Bowman, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies.

Jonathan Earl Johnson, 40, of Versailles, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

