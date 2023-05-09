Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Wesley Upton, 44, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; theft by unlawful taking (automobile more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree criminal mischief and receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), all Class D felonies; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, both Class A misdemeanors; and failure to wear seat belts and reckless driving, both violations.

