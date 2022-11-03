Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Justin W. Gordon, 40, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony, and public intoxication (controlled substance excludes alcohol) and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors.

