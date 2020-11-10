The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:
• Mary D. Dean, 35, of Frankfort, second-degree escape, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Maxwell Pardi, 42, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property under $10,000, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Thomas Freeman, 43, of Harrodsburg, theft by unlawful taking more than $500, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Anwar Jenkins, 36, of Lexington, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Matthew Tyler Kiper, 20, of Harrodsburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor.
• James Shepherd, 40, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a Class D felony; driving under the influence (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident, all Class A misdemeanors; third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to produce insurance card, violation.
• Christopher Wayne Neal, 40, of Versailles, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Luke Brewer, 18, of Frankfort, enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD), a Class C felony, and tampering with physical evidence, enhanced trafficking in marijuana and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, all Class D felonies.
• David Bailey, 19, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD), a Class D felony; trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and driving under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Michael Turner, 38, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class D felony; driving under the influence (third offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a DUI-suspended operator’s license, all Class A misdemeanors; failure to maintain insurance, a Class B misdemeanor; and no tail lamps, obstructed vision, no registration receipt and no or expired registration place, violations.
• Alliyah Fatima Jones, 21, of Lexington, enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance and enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both Class C felonies; enhanced possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property (firearm), both Class D felonies; driving under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle and speeding, violations.
• Xavier Walker, 24, of Lexington, enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance, enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, all Class C felonies; enhanced possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property (firearm), both Class D felonies; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
• James Harrod, 37, of Frankfort, enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class C felony; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Samantha Chesser, 33, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both Class D felonies, and second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, a Class A misdemeanor.
