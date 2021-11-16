gavel.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Antone G. Miller, 51, of Owenton, nine counts of knowingly exploiting an adult (over $300), a Class C felony, and nine counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Jessica Taylor, 43, of Williamsburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), third or greater offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.

Donald R. Smith Jr., 36, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Courtney R. Willhite, 39, of Williamsburg, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Gabapentin) and possession of a drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors.

Tara Dawn Franks, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third or greater offense, first-degree promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence, all Class D felonies.

Clifton D. Sapp, 41, of Frankfort, third-degree inmate assault on a corrections officer, a Class D felony.

Anthony J. Belloir, 41, of Frankfort, third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer, a Class D felony; fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest, both Class A misdemeanors; and menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct, both Class B misdemeanors.

