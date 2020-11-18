The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:
• Chad Weaver, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), all Class D felonies; two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone), possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, second offense, aggravator, all Class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Joshua Pilz, 39, of Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer, all Class D felonies; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; menacing, a Class B misdemeanor; and nine counts of first-degree persistent offender.
• Natasha M. Robinson, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Timothy J. Walker, 35, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), second offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Christopher Scott Brown, 37, of Lawrenceburg, four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony, and four counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Judy Hyatt Penwell, 71, of Shelbyville, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.
• Zachary Rice, 27, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams of cocaine), second or greater offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), second or greater offense, both Class B felonies; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; and trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 20 but less than 120 dosage units Xanax) and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors.
• Patty Phillips, 62, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz), first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.
• Tomaz Donaldson, 20, of Frankfort, enhanced possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen), third-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, all Class D felonies, and violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, a Class A misdemeanor.
