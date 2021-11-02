Courthouse 2

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Chadwick L. Howard, 48, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and disregarding a stop sign, a violation.

Randell Thurman, 37, of Frankfort, two counts of receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony; instructional permit violations, a violation; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Robbie D. Cox, 42, of Frankfort, first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a Class A misdemeanor.

Sarah L. Russell, 37, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Shaqueal Harris, 29, of Frankfort, third-degree assault (police or probation officer and first-degree criminal mischief, both Class D felonies; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Christopher D. Sudduth, 39, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), third or greater offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Carolyn P. Norton, 64, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

