Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Roman A. McGowan, 30, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and rear license not illuminated, a violation.

