The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Dewayne Allan Carr, 46, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol), both Class B misdemeanors.

William Pope, 41, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense and tampering with physical evidence, all Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Amber Cooper, 36, of Versailles, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

John Lester Lewis III, 25, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, and first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and criminal attempt theft of mail matter, all Class A misdemeanors.

Daniel Hudson, 34, of Louisville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Nathan Gamble, 32, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, a Class B misdemeanor; and no tail lamps, a violation.

Sean Johnson, 42, of Frankfort, theft of mail matter, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Cecil Mohr, 37, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, a Class A misdemeanor; and third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

Jerusha N. Fitzgerald, 47, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony, and trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of a controlled substance, all Class A misdemeanors.

Brad L. Young, 68, of Frankfort, three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units oxycodone), first offense, a Class C felony; two counts of third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 120 dosage units drug unspecified), first offense, a Class D felony; three counts of trafficking in a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia,  both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

