The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Andrew Pryor, 42, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, a Class A misdemeanor; and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors.

William Schell, 44, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, both Class B misdemeanors; and no registration receipt and no/expired registration plates, both violations.

Jared Thomas Johnson, 28, of Frankfort, third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer), a Class D felony; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, third offense, driving DUI suspended license (aggravator), first offense, and resisting arrest, all Class A misdemeanors; menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and display/possession of canceled/fictitious operators license, all Class B misdemeanors; and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle, a violation.

Douglas Martin, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Reinaldo Pacheco, 43, of Frankfort, first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony, and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation.

Quentin E. Coleman, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation.

Joseph D. Denny, 20, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Christopher Hellard, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units drug unspecified), first offense, both Class B felonies; first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, and second-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units hallucinogen), both Class C felonies.

Herman Douglas May, 50, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, both Class C felonies; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, all Class B misdemeanors; failure to or improper signal, a violation; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Brian Harris, 38, no hometown given, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Tara Franks, 39, no hometown given, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Zachary R. Colston, 31, of Frankfort, 10 counts of first-degree assault, a Class B felony; 10 counts of first-degree criminal abuse, a Class C felony; and 12 counts of tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony.

