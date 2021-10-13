The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:
• Anthony Dewayne Cox, 49, of Frankfort, second-degree strangulation, a Class D felony; fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Damien S. Linville, 26, of Frankfort, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second offense, both Class D felonies; three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax and suboxone), both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Brent K. Leigh, 42, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, both Class B misdemeanors; and obstructed vision and/or windshield, a violation.
• Kelly Sweasy, 49, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree assault (no visible injury), both Class A misdemeanors.
• Chrissy Marie Rogers, 30, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Bryant L. Robinson, 22, of Louisville, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies.
• Jacobi Collins, 20, of Louisville, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies.
• Cody A. Brown, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), second offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, both Class B felonies; first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), a Class D felony; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Tamara Czech, 27, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first offense, a Class C felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to illuminate head lamps, a violation.
• Joshua L. Thompson, 33, of Frankfort, first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Darahjo Thrasher, 25, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony.
• Joel Enrique Andino Sanchez, 40, of Carrollton, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.
• Steven Bowman, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony.
• Gary Thomas Witt, 25, of Georgetown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors; and failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt and speeding 16 mph over limit, all violations.
• Thomas J. Catlett, 44, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second offense, both Class A misdemeanors; and careless driving, a violation.
• Michael E. Allen Jr., 34, of Frankfort, three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), second offense, Class B felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.