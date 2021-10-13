Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Anthony Dewayne Cox, 49, of Frankfort, second-degree strangulation, a Class D felony; fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Damien S. Linville, 26, of Frankfort, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second offense, both Class D felonies; three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax and suboxone), both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Brent K. Leigh, 42, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, both Class B misdemeanors; and obstructed vision and/or windshield, a violation.

Kelly Sweasy, 49, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree assault (no visible injury), both Class A misdemeanors.

Chrissy Marie Rogers, 30, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Bryant L. Robinson, 22, of Louisville, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies.

Jacobi Collins, 20, of Louisville, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies.

Cody A. Brown, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), second offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, both Class B felonies; first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), a Class D felony; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Tamara Czech, 27, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first offense, a Class C felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to illuminate head lamps, a violation.

Joshua L. Thompson, 33, of Frankfort, first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Darahjo Thrasher, 25, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony.

Joel Enrique Andino Sanchez, 40, of Carrollton, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Steven Bowman, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony.

Gary Thomas Witt, 25, of Georgetown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors; and failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt and speeding 16 mph over limit, all violations.

Thomas J. Catlett, 44, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second offense, both Class A misdemeanors; and careless driving, a violation.

Michael E. Allen Jr., 34, of Frankfort, three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), second offense, Class B felony.

