Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

A Franklin Circuit Court grand jury returned the following indictments Tuesday:

• William Bryant, 38, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property under $10,000, a Class D felony, and driving on a suspended operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor.

• James B. Stratton, 37, of Georgetown, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, a Class D felony.

• Amanda Allen, 32, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled subtance, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Timothy Cox, 53, Lawrenceburg, making false statement to obtain increase in benefits, a Class D felony.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription