The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Amanda E. Cummins, 44, of Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; disregarding stop sign, no/expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle, all violations; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

