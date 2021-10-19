Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Justin Michael Sams, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; receiving stolen property (less than $500) and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors.

Amy Nicole Aiken, 43, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belts, a violation.

Bryant Keith Clay, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Larry Trimme Williams, 35, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000) and theft of identity of another without consent, both Class D felonies, and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Kevin Wayne Givhan II, 26, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.

Brandon Russell, 28, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Zachary Painter, 23, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Nathan Gamble, 32, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Olajuwon Terrell Owensby, 34, of Columbus, Ohio, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; violation of foreign EPO/DVO, a Class A misdemeanor; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation.

