The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Evan K. Jones, 23, of Frankfort, second-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units hallucinogen), first offense, a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and enhanced possession of marijuana, all Class D felonies.

