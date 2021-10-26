Courthouse 2

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Helen Ann Waits, 62, of Eminence, second-degree assault (domestic violence), a Class C felony; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), a Class D felony; third-degree terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; speeding 26 mph over speed limit, reckless driving and disregarding a stop sign, all violations; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Christopher Johnson, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Summer D. Meeks, 23, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Cierra Graham, 24, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation.

Alexa Moxley, 19, of Madisonville, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; second-degree criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, both Class A misdemeanors; and reckless driving, a violation.

Brandon Grooms, 39, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Melissa R. Carangi, 49, of Cleves, Ohio, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a Class D felony.

John Lester Lewis III, 25, of Lexington, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.

Stephanie Miller, 29, of Winchester, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.

Michael Cole, 43, of Frankfort, driving a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, third or greater offense, and first-degree bail jumping, both Class D felony; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; no/expired registration plates, a violation; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Raborn Flanagan, 50, no town listed, theft by unlawful taking (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

Tonya Green, 43, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class C felony.

Lexus A. Guidry, 29, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony.

Abby B. Gortney, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony.

Bailey A. Brewer, 29, of Frankfort, first-degree stalking, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

