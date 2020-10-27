Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The Franklin Circuit Court grand jury returned the following indictments on Tuesday:

Dartanya D. Anderson, 46, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanors.

• Dontea M. Clay, 32, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; fourth-degree assault domestic violence and fourth-degree assault, Class A misdemeanors; first-degree persistent felony offender.

Maxwell Pardi, 42, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking over $500, a Class D felony; first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Ashley Buniff, 27, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), Class D felonies; leaving the scene of an accident,  possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor, Class A misdemeanors; driving under the influence and driving on a suspended operator’s license, Class B misdemeanors; and booster seat violation, a violation. 

• Austin Spenneberg, 34, of Frankfort, five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony, and five counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Joyce A. Carlson, 60, of Frankfort, five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony, and five counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Brian A. Patterson, 36, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, receiving stolen property under $500, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Francisco A. Montalvo, 48, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), Class D felonies, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

• Shiloh T. Burger, 50, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and tampering with physical evidence, Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Jesse G. Zeitz, 43, of Monterey, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and rear license not illuminated, a violation.

Jessica Bever, 46, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil), a Class C felony; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor

Brandon C. Carpenter, 32, of Eminence, enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil), a Class A felony; first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class B felony; and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance, Class D felonies.

• James E. Jackson, 31, of Frankfort, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, Class D felonies; fourth-degree assault domestic violence and terroristic threatening, Class A misdemeanors; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Terrance N. Sharp Jr., 34, of Frankfort, first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, Class D felonies; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Mitchell Wilson, 30, of Frankfort, bribery of a public servant, a Class C felony, and driving under the influence (third offense), a Class A misdemeanor.

• Kevin Thompson, 44, of Louisville, receiving stolen property, a Class C felony; first-degree fleeing or evading police, a Class D felony; and driving under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor.

Johnathon Ladue Hunt, 33, of Lexington, driving under the influence (fourth offense), a Class D felony; second-degree wanton endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; driving on a suspended operator’s license and possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanors; and excessive window tint, a violation.

